PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $424,195.64 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $424,195.64 and $19.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00458514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00034586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005695 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018752 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.