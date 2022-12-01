Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$38.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.84 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.82. The stock has a market cap of C$22.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81.

Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

