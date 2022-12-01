PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,400.95

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,400.95 ($16.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($14.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($14.83), with a volume of 13,915 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.14) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.93) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,282.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,399.82. The firm has a market cap of £528.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.12.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.