Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $230,818.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

