Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVGGet Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

