Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Up 7.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.73. 7,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 235,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PRME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Prime Medicine Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
