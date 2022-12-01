Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 6,172 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,699. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 289,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

