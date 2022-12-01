Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.95 million.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $421,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
