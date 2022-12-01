Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director David P. Oconnor Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PLD opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
