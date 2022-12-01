Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director David P. Oconnor Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

