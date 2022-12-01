Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Trading Down 0.5 %

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

PLD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.22. 30,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

