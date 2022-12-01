Prom Price Up 5.5% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00026471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $82.83 million and $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.42038979 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,871,601.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

