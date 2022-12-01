PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,907 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.