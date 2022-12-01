PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,907 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
