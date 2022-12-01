Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

