Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Proto Labs Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of PRLB opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
