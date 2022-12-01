Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.