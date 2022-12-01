Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00502124 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.59 or 0.30541533 BTC.
About Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.