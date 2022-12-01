Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

NYSE WMT opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

