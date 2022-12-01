Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $118.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

