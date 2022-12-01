PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.32.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
