PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

