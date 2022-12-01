PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

PHM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 35,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 394,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.