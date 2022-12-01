PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.25-$8.25 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

