Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Reduced by Analyst

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.33. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $346.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.