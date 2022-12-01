QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Up 5.4%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.87. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 411 ($4.92) to GBX 400 ($4.79) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

