Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00013034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.99 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.07 or 0.07519612 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,434,660 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

