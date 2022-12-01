Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.