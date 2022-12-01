Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
