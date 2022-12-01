Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.