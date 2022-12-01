Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $236.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

