Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.51, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.62.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $7,322,840. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

