Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.81. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

