Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

