Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

