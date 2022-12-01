Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

