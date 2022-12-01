Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $608.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

