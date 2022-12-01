Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

