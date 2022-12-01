Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

