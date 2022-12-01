QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 121,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.