Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

