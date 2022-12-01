Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 35,633 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 640.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 131,327 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 467,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

