Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 42,544 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

