Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.01 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of CCI opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

