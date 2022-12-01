Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.13 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 685.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.