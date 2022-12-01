Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.25 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.