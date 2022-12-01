Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 37,492 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,691,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

