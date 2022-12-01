Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 55,772 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

