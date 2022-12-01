Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,566 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

