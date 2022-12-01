Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56,017.01

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 88.9% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $56,017.01 and $181,048.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,161.27 or 0.99998106 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00245842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,943.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.