Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.46

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 288324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRH. Cormark set a C$2.20 price target on Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Quarterhill Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$168.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86.

Quarterhill Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In related news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

