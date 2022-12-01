Rakon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,798.28 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $66.48 million and approximately $54,798.28 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.43 or 0.06495119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00505232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.51 or 0.30730606 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.