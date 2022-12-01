Rally Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and $688,741.50 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.70 or 0.06295538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00505130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.66 or 0.30724376 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,890,502 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

