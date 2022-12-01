Randall Michael Giuffre Buys 18,125 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 18,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $21,568.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,736.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $55,359.60.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,084. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.