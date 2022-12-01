Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

